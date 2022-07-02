TheStreet Upgrades NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to “B-“

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.