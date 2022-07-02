Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of TCBX opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

