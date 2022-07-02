Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of TCBX opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $30.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.