Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,473 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $55,825.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $23,390.00.

Dropbox stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Dropbox by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

