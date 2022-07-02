Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,473 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $55,825.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $23,390.00.
Dropbox stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.89.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Dropbox by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.
About Dropbox (Get Rating)
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
