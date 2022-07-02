Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 55,241 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PINS opened at $18.71 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cleveland Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.