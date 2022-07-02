TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the May 31st total of 105,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOMZ stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.34.

TOMI Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

