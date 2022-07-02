Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.31% of Tompkins Financial worth $14,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.81 per share, with a total value of $100,012.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,557.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $72.95 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

