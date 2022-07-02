TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $266.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

