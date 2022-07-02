Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $51.56 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $63.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

