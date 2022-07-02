TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $365.50

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 365.50 ($4.48) and last traded at GBX 365.50 ($4.48), with a volume of 323244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 382 ($4.69).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 406.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 447.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.14.

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

In other TR Property Investment Trust news, insider Sarah-Jane Curtis bought 4,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £19,899.24 ($24,413.25).

About TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.