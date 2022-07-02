Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,369 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 50,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Shares of TFC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.