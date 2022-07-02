Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,890 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBJP. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,268,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,000.

Shares of BBJP opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08.

