Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,153 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.46.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

