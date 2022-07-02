Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 79 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $215.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.23 and a 200 day moving average of $249.74. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

