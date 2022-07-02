Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) by 118.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,202,000 after buying an additional 512,639 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 652.9% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 266,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 231,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after buying an additional 108,664 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 80,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 57,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBUS opened at $68.50 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.38 and a twelve month high of $87.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89.

