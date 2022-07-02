Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,885 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 514,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 119,434 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 123,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

