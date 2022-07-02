Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.26. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

