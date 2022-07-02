Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,068 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $122,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.