Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average is $119.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

