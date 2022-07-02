Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG opened at $150.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $143.65 and a 52-week high of $205.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.26.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.