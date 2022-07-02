Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.02. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

