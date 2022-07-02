Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

