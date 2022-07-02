Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

