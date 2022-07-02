Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,059 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 20,791 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

UBER opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $52.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

