Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,381 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,597,000 after purchasing an additional 340,301 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,747,000 after purchasing an additional 396,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,951,000 after purchasing an additional 519,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $97.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

