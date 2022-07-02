Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 9,596 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

