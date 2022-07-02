Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,598 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after purchasing an additional 923,661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV opened at $71.06 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.