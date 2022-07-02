Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.66) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,180.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $172.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.00. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

