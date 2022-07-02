Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,991 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,991 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

