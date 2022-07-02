Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,640 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $833,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 371.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $37.07 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPM. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

