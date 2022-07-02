TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Down 44.4% in June

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:TANNI opened at $25.50 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

