Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of TG opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $346.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.76.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 111.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tredegar in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

