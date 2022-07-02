TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for TriCo Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.54. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony L. Leggio acquired 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,214.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

