Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%.

Shares of TRIB opened at $1.32 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

TRIB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Biotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.