Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $916,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

