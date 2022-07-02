Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $57.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,170 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,782 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.