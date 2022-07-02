Truist Financial Lowers FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $275.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $213.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after buying an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after buying an additional 228,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,138,000 after buying an additional 89,065 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

