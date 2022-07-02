Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

TNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TNP opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.17. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is -1.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 304,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

