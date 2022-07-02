Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 75.78 ($0.93).

Several analysts have recently commented on TLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.01) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 95 ($1.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.77) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 87 ($1.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 43.52 ($0.53) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £625.82 million and a PE ratio of -9.26. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 39.88 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 63.52 ($0.78). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

