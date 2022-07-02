UBS Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €36.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €36.50 ($38.83) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.13) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($51.06) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($64.04) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

ETR VNA opened at €29.52 ($31.40) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.88. Vonovia has a one year low of €30.08 ($32.00) and a one year high of €60.96 ($64.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

