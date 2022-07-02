UBS Group Lowers Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $71.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XEL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

