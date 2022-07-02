UBS Group Trims SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Target Price to CHF 26.50

SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from CHF 27.50 to CHF 26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of SIG Group stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. SIG Group has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $39.00.
SIG Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
