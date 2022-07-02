UBS Group Trims SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Target Price to CHF 26.50

SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from CHF 27.50 to CHF 26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SIG Group stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. SIG Group has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

