UBS Group Upgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to Buy

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBVA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.20 ($6.60) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.23.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

