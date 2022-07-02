Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ULBI stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 million, a PE ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.70.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Louis Saeli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,776.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 52,970 shares of company stock worth $268,069. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultralife by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

