Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Update

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, an increase of 128.8% from the May 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.6 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNIEF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Uni-Select stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

