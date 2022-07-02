Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,685,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after buying an additional 808,143 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $60.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

