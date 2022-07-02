United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $184.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

