United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Down 64.1% in June

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $25.18 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.6811 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.62) to GBX 1,250 ($15.34) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Utilities Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,115.00.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

