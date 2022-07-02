UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

UNH opened at $517.40 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $492.77 and a 200-day moving average of $492.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $485.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

