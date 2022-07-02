UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $147,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after buying an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $346,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $517.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $492.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $485.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

