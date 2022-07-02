UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Raised by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $517.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $485.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.